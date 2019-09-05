Home

First Baptist Church-Hampton
229 N King St
Hampton, VA 23669
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Hampton
Rhomie Lloyd Heck Jr.

Rhomie Lloyd Heck Jr. Obituary
Rhomie L. Heck, Jr., 95, of Hampton passed away on August 30, 2019 and joined his wife of 53 years, Maryann S. Heck. Their four children and two grandchildren are left to honor his life. In addition, he leaves behind his brother, James R. Heck, III, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Heck defended our country in World War II and enjoyed a long career in higher education. Services will be held on Friday, September 6th at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 5, 2019
