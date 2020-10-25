Newport News, Virginia – Rhonda Gale England-Moberg, 63, of Newport News, VA, passed away surrounded by the love of her family, friends, and her Lord and Savior on October 24, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer.



Rhonda was born May 5, 1957 to the late Meredith and Daniel England of Newport News, VA. She was preceded in death by her two brothers Danny and Lloyd England. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, William Moberg of Newport News, VA; her sisters Donna Reidy (Denis) of Suffolk, VA and Patricia Reeder (Al) of Kingston, TN; two daughters Christie Spahr of Newport News, VA and Jessica Bunn (Derek) of Wmsbg., VA; and 3 grandchildren Zachary Quesenberry "Angel," Jaiden Bunn "Sunshine," and Abigale Bunn "Precious."



Known as "Nana," Rhonda's children and grandchildren were her most treasured gifts. She invested her whole heart and soul into being the finest Nana there was. Dedicated to her family, Rhonda's sisters Donna and Patricia, and sister-in-law Brenda England shared an unbreakable bond – the kind we should all long for.



Rhonda's creativity was endless. She was an amazing artist and loved to crochet. She spent time with her beloved dog Logan, and often enjoyed fishing and exploring at Merchants Mill Pond in NC.



We will miss her warmth, kindness, and love, but we know she is finally at peace in heaven. Please join us in remembering an amazing woman of faith, mother, wife, Nana, and God's gift to us. The family will hold a private gathering to celebrate Rhonda's life.



