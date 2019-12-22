Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Rhonda Lynne Simmons Obituary
Rhonda Lynne Simmons, age 56 of Hayes, died at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 19, 2019, following a long battle with cancer. Rhonda cherished spending time with her family, traveling, listening to music by Jimmy Buffett, the Beach Boys and always in her flip flops. Rhonda was an active member of Providence Baptist Church. Husband, William L. "Billy" Simmons, Jr., parents Ronald Thomas, Sr., Leila Folk Thomas and her brother Ronald Thomas, Jr. preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Michael Edward Owens, Elizabeth Marie Simmons, two sisters, Allison Thomas Hall (James). Paula Crowley (David), niece Madalyn, two nephews Logan, Ronnie and two grand puppies Alex and Sable. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home, from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. A service of celebration conducted by the Reverend Chris McMillan will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019, in Providence Baptist Church followed by inurnment at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. In memory of Rhonda, please consider memorial contributions to Camp Kesem-William & Mary donate.kesem.org/ckwmchummy-2020-services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 22, 2019
