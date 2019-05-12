Rhonda Sue Woods passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 63 in Hampton, VA.Rhonda was born on February 19, 1956, in the town of Waynesville, NC. Shortly after, Rhonda moved to Hampton, VA, where she raised a beautiful family. Being a woman of all trades, Rhonda followed many career paths. Her most prideful work was volunteering her services in creating a reading program for various Hampton City Schools. In these reading sessions, Rhonda created a home like environment reading books and engaging the students in arts, crafts and letter writing, which she used as an opportunity to send to troops overseas as a show of support. Rhonda's true passion in life was her love and support for her kids, grand-kids and great grand-kids. She cherished each and every moment she had with them.Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Thomas and Harriet Elizabeth Woods, her brother, Ricky Woods and Grandson, Jose Thomas Torres. She will be remembered by her Fiancé, Michael Weiss; Her kids, Suzanna Hatter and husband Wilson, Jennifer Torres and husband Brian, Ian Weiss and wife Jamie, Stephen Weiss, and Cathryn Woods and Fiancé Kai Weaver. Rhonda will be missed by her loving grandchildren, Victoriah Hatter, Devin Hatter, Wilson Hatter III, Breanna Torres, and Aiden Torres; and her Great Grandchildren, Adrian, Chaz (C.T.), Braxlee, Elizabeth, and Alayna. Rhonda will also be survived by the multitude of friends and acquaintances she held so dearly.A memorial service will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Peninsula Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hampton ASPCA in honor of her love for her surviving four legged children, Smush and Annie.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Bld., Newport News, VA, 23601. Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary