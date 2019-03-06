Dr. Ricardo J. Guardia, 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 after a hard fought battle against multiple myeloma and glioblastoma. He was born in Mexico City on May 17, 1926. He graduated from the University of Mexico City Medical School in 1950 and completed his residency and additional training in surgery in Florida and Virginia. He met his wife, Catherine, at Jefferson Hospital in Roanoke, VA where she was a lab technician. They married in Roanoke in 1954. In 1961 they relocated to the Newport News area where he began Family Practice medicine at the Doctor's Clinic with Dr. Fred Thompson. Following Dr. Thompson's retirement, he practiced solo for years before Dr. Archie Hoyt joined his practice. In 1997, Dr. Guardia was selected as the Virginia Outstanding Physician of the Year and was honored with a ceremony and plaque presented by the Governor of Virginia. Dr. Guardia retired in 2004 at the age of 78. He was loved by his patients and he loved them. After retirement they would frequently greet him in the grocery store and give him a hug. Family was a huge part of his life. He was a talented cook and prepared dinner each Wednesday for his entire family. As many as 40 people would gather weekly where they laughed and stayed in touch throughout the years. He encouraged education for his children and grandchildren and offered support for any endeavor they choose. Over the years, every baby sat on his lap while he wondered what their developing minds were thinking. His mother, Conception Rios and father, Manuel Guardia of Mexico City as well as his six siblings predeceased him. He was a loving and devoted husband for 65 years to his wife, Catherine, who survives him. He was a supportive father who always expressed unconditional love to his six children: Teresa Granger (Alex), Ricardo Guardia, Cathy Shelton (Rick), Conrad Guardia (Karin), Martin Guardia (Colleen) and Maria Montgomery (Steve). He had 17 grandchildren who adored him: Jesse and Nicholas Granger, Lanie Blanchard, Carmen and Hannah Guardia, Tiffany Parrish, Lindsey Blackmon, Hayleigh Slezak, Nate and Elliott Shelton, Casey, Corey and Taylor Guardia, Amanda and Elena Guardia, Catherine and Cole Montgomery and 18 great-grandchildren. "Adios My Love, We Shall Meet Again."Please join us to Celebrate Ricardo's amazing life at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service until 8:30 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary