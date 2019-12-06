|
Richard Anthony Buffkin Parker, went home to be with the Lord on December 2, 2019, after a long battle with Heart Disease. Born on September 19,1939 in Gary Indiana. He leaves behind his Wife Loretta R. Parker of 38 years. Two sisters Nina Scott and Carol Stone; Four children, Ricky and Deon Parker, Angela Y. Lee, and Anthony Williams; Four Grandchildren, Tiffney Stallings, Jessica Tyler, Jazmine Coston and Gabrielle Williams and Six Great-Grand Children. Richard "Tony" Parker will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .
Published in Daily Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 20, 2019