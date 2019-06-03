Home

Richard A. Glass, 64, died Friday, May 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Alicyn Y. Glass; three children, Nova Anise Glass of Williamsburg, William Andrew Glass and his wife, Heather of Herndon, and Alina Trofimov and her husband, Misha of Newport News; and two grandchildren, Kayelyn and Jeremiah Glass.The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Harvest Fellowship Baptist Church with a funeral service beginning at 11AM.For a full obituary, please visit www.rhaydensmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 3, 2019
