Richard "Richie" Clarence Allen, 72, passed away Saturday, October 24, doing something he loved - camping in the mountains. A lifelong resident of Newport News and Gloucester, Richie loved music, comedy, theater, and telling and hearing hilarious stories. He graduated from Newport News High School and served with the US Coast Guard during the Vietnam Conflict. In remembering his service, he often reflected on the brilliance of the stars in the night sky and beauty of the vast ocean, even during times of trouble. Following his service, he had a long career in the Newport News Shipyard, working in various departments, with his favorite being retirement.
Richie had experienced personal loss and sadness, but he liked to focus on the amazing and wonderful things in life. For 20 years, he acted with, directed, supported and eventually led the Gloucester theatre group "The Courthouse Players." His role as The Cowardly Lion was a particular favorite among his friends and the children in his community. Whether acting, playing softball, jamming with musicians, delighting in nature, or embarking on epic trips and adventures, he enjoyed being with friends and family, and always followed his heart.
Richie was preceded in death by his parents, John L. Allen Sr., and Frances Monfalcone Allen; daughter Jennifer; brothers John, Fred and Charlie; and sister-in-law Mary. He is survived by his loving partner Michelle Pauley; son Michael; daughter Kimberly Montalvo and her husband Joshua; grandsons Jarrett, Alexander, Jonah and Sean; sister Faye Allen Andrashko and husband Gary; cherished sisters-in-law Gwen and Sonja; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former spouse Sandra Chestnut, who is the mother of his children and a treasured lifelong friend; and former spouse Cheryl Allen, with whom he shared an enduring and memorable passion for music, theatre and the arts. He will be missed as well by countless wonderful friends, who were as close to him throughout his life as his beloved family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the CNU John L. Allen, Jr. Theater Scholarship. Due to Covid, a small private celebration will be held to honor Richie's life. An online video of the service will be available for those who are unable to attend in person. Details about the scholarship, online video and other updates will be available at RichieAllenLegacy.com
.