Richard (Dick) Charles Henry, 94, of Williamsburg, VA passed away at his home with family by his side July 5, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father, and brother. He served his country in the US Air Force for over 35 years. Dick was born in LaSalle County in north central Illinois on Dec 17, 1925. Dick grew up on a farm which gave him a strong work ethic. He became interested in flying when the mail plane flew over his one room school house three times a week. Dick enlisted in the US Army and received an appointment to the US Military Academy two years later. Dick's work ethic and persistence served him well throughout his life and military career.
After graduating from the US Military Academy, Dick was one of the first classes to be able to go into the newly formed US Air Force. He married his beloved wife Cherry Barton on Dec 27th, 1949 and spent their honeymoon en route to Vance AFB for pilot training.
Dick was able to have a very diverse career in the Air Force. Starting out as a pilot in B-50s, he then earned two master's degrees from the University of Michigan, played a major role in the expanding US space program, and served as vice commander of the 37th Tactical Fighter Wing Phu Cat Air base in Vietnam where he flew over 200 combat missions in F-4s.
Dick finished up his career as commander of Space and Missile Systems Organization where he was instrumental in creating Space Command a precursor to the US Space Force. Dick retired as a Lieutenant General on May 1st, 1983.
Dick also loved tennis, sailing, and flying. One of his proudest accomplishments was building his own airplane and flying until he was 84 years old! He deeply loved his wife Cherry and he was devoted to her and her to him for all of their 70 plus years together.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mary and Harley Henry, his brother Robert Henry, and his granddaughter Melissa Henry. Dick is survived by his wife of 70 years Cherry Barton Henry; his sister Betty Calkins of Ottawa, Ill; his children Nan, Bart and his wife Becky, and Pam and her husband Brent; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at Patriots Colony at a later date and then Dick will be interred at the US Air Force Academy.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Richard Henry to: Endowment Fund of Williamsburg Presbyterian Church or to the: LaSalle County Historical Museum.
Please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net
for a more detailed obituary and information for memorial donations.