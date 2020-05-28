The closest choice for my relationship to Richard was "friend", but we were more than that. Were partners in music. I sang in the choir of Saint Jerome Catholic Church, when he was the director and organist. One night we discovered a book of songs from Sigmund Romberg operetta after practice. We ran through several of them and that started a partnership that lasted for many years. We recruited a great soprano, Suzan Keith for the female parts, and eventually gave a concert of those songs to start a fund for a grand piano (for a grand pianist). We had a "blast". We were asked to repeat it for an assisted living group, and that started a series. Not long enough after that, Suzan ran off to Hawaii with her army husband, after which we switched to popular songs of the WW-II era, of which we were both fans, and did many concerts together for the folks of that generation in retirement and assisted living facilities in the area. I think that was of the best times in our mutual lives. I finally got to visit him in Pennsylvania this January, and we did a couple of the old songs on his spinet. We had a great time. I'm sure he will is still entertaining the folks where he is now - no rest for the talented!

Louis DeGrace

Friend