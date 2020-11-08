1/1
Richard Charles (Dick) Lutz
Richard (Dick) Charles Lutz, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach, VA.

Born in Los Angeles, he was the son of Richard Francis Lutz and Josephine Burke Lutz. He graduated from the University of California Berkeley in 1952 as a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. After college he served proudly as a lieutenant in the US Army during the Korean War.

Dick had a distinguished sales career with the Kaiser Aluminum Company in New York City. Eventually, he and his wife Joyce decided to move to Virginia Beach and he became a branch manager and franchise owner of the Anchor Fence Company. He served as the president of the Cosmopolitan Club and was active in the Builders & Contractors Exchange as well as a member of the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club.

Dick was the ultimate competitor when it came to sports or board games. He played football for the University of California Berkeley Golden Bears including playing in the Rose Bowl. He was active in the local tennis community and enjoyed hiking and camping with his son, Rick, including many adventures abroad and hikes and mountain climbing high points in various states as well as fishing trips to Alaska. A lover of the arts, Dick enjoyed charcoal sketching and painting as well as jazz music. Most of all, Dick loved all watersports including body surfing, fishing and water skiing.

Dick is predeceased by his parents, Richard Francis Lutz and Josephine Burke Lutz and his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce Drake Lutz. He is survived by his son Richard (Rick) Drake Lutz, daughter Joyce (Jodi) Lutz Ritchie and husband Joseph (Joey) C. Ritchie Jr., grandchildren Joseph C. (JC) Ritchie III and wife Shanna L. Ritchie, Kelley Ritchie Giannotti and husband Christopher M. Giannotti, great granddaughter Brooke D. Giannotti, and grand puppy "Bodie" Lutz.

The family would like to thank the care and support he has received over the years at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

The family will receive visitors at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel on November 13 from 5 – 7 pm. A memorial mass at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church will be held on November 14 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
NOV
14
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Nicholas Catholic Church
