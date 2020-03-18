Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
at the Craig residence

Richard David Craig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard David Craig Obituary
Yorktown, Va. - Richard David Craig, 77, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He attended York High School and was employed with Newport News Ship Building for 39 years retiring in 1999. Richard was a faithful husband and a loving father & Grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Alice Moore Craig, his son R. Douglass Craig and wife Marlo; his daughter Pamela Freeman and husband David, brother Frank Craig and 4 grandchildren, Jim Freeman, Trevor Housepian, Brandon and Amber Pridgen.

Richard loved his family and was known for his many talents in woodworking. He will be missed by many.

A gathering will be held at the Craig residence on Thursday, March 19, at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider sending memorial donations to The Poquoson Animal Welfare Sanctuary, 181 Messick Road, Poquoson, VA 23662 or to the Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666.

Sweet Dreams!

Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -