Yorktown, Va. - Richard David Craig, 77, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He attended York High School and was employed with Newport News Ship Building for 39 years retiring in 1999. Richard was a faithful husband and a loving father & Grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Alice Moore Craig, his son R. Douglass Craig and wife Marlo; his daughter Pamela Freeman and husband David, brother Frank Craig and 4 grandchildren, Jim Freeman, Trevor Housepian, Brandon and Amber Pridgen.
Richard loved his family and was known for his many talents in woodworking. He will be missed by many.
A gathering will be held at the Craig residence on Thursday, March 19, at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider sending memorial donations to The Poquoson Animal Welfare Sanctuary, 181 Messick Road, Poquoson, VA 23662 or to the Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666.
Sweet Dreams!
Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 18, 2020