Richard Dean Clifton
Richard "Rick" Dean Clifton, age 60, formerly of Gloucester County, died at Riverside Regional Medical Center on Monday May 18, 2020. Rick worked as a land surveyor, currently residing in Yorktown. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, or grilling however his real love was his family, and the many friends he has made over the years. He is survived by his mother, Geneva Matteis, step-father Richard "Dick" Matteis, sister, Deborah Spring, daughter, Allison Izakonas, grandson, Oscar Izakonas, longtime companion, Christine Hinton, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and best canine friend, Koa. The family will receive friends Tuesday May 26, 2020 from 3:00 until 4:00 at Hogg Funeral Home and service of remembrance will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel. Due to the PANDEMIC guidance will be addressed entering the parking area. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Service
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
MAY
26
Service
04:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
