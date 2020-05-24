Richard "Rick" Dean Clifton, age 60, formerly of Gloucester County, died at Riverside Regional Medical Center on Monday May 18, 2020. Rick worked as a land surveyor, currently residing in Yorktown. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, or grilling however his real love was his family, and the many friends he has made over the years. He is survived by his mother, Geneva Matteis, step-father Richard "Dick" Matteis, sister, Deborah Spring, daughter, Allison Izakonas, grandson, Oscar Izakonas, longtime companion, Christine Hinton, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and best canine friend, Koa. The family will receive friends Tuesday May 26, 2020 from 3:00 until 4:00 at Hogg Funeral Home and service of remembrance will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel. Due to the PANDEMIC guidance will be addressed entering the parking area. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



