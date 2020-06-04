Richard Earl Barber of Williamsburg, age 89, went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2020.Richard and his brother Frank were born on July 25th, 1930 in Morristown, NJ, sons of Alfred and Evelyn Barber.



Dick earned degrees from Davis and Elkins College and Ohio University. He moved to Williamsburg in 1965 and met the love of his life, Betty Henley. Dick worked for Eastern State hospital as a clinical psychologist. He served as the first school psychologist for York County Schools from 1966-1990.



His many pastimes included reading, drawing, listening to classical music, and the Outer Banks. He had an amazing sense of humor and was a "tech guru."



Dick was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ all his life. He loved working with youth and, with Betty, sponsored the senior high group at Williamsburg Presbyterian for 24 years! In 2002 Dick became a charter member of Stone House Presbyterian Church and in 2013 a devoted member of Olive Branch Christian Church.



Richard is survived by his wife Betty, son Steven, daughter-in-law Maryke, and sister Jean.



The family would like to express their gratitude for the compassionate and professional behavior of all the wonderful people at Brookdale and Heartland Hospice.



A celebration of his life will be held on July 25th at Olive Branch Christian Church. In lieu of flowers gifts can be made to Olive Branch Christian Church or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store