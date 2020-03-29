|
Richard E. Goode, 65, of Jamaica passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was a retired clerk for the Chesterfield County Commissioner of Revenue and was also employed with Whitmore Chevrolet in West Point. Richard was predeceased by his mother, Frances Milby Goode; brothers, William T. Goode, Jr. and Donald W. Goode. He is survived by his father, William T. Goode, Sr.; aunts, Blanche Willis, Alice Cameron, Grace Louise Lowery, Betty Noble; nieces, Sara and Katie and three great nieces. A private service will be held and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020