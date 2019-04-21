|
Richard Elvin Barkman, 73, of Smithfield passed away on April 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Elvin Barkman and Mary L. Bennett Barkman. Mr. Barkman is survived by his sons, Robert Barkman (June) and Dan L. Barkman (Persida); daughter, Donna Barkman; grandchildren, Danny, Christopher, Jeffrey, Scott, Christina and Shawn; great grandchildren, Zachary, Alexander and Korra. Besides his parents he is also preceded in death by his sister Joyce Vanderbroek. Mr. Barkman was a Vietnam War veteran, surviving a shipboard fire on the USS Oriskany, that took the lives of forty-four of his shipmates. He was member of the VFW and enjoyed time riding his Harley. He was a loving father and giving man. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, 9 a.m. in Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2019