Richard Franklin Christian, III passed away at the age of 60 suddenly Monday night, November 30th, 2020, at his home of an apparent massive heart attack. Richard was born in Richmond, Virginia on December 23rd, 1959 and was raised in New Kent County by Richard F. Christian, Jr. and Lora A. Brown Christian who greeted him upon his arrival in heaven.



Richard was the eldest of 5 children and is survived by Deirdre, Keith, Kevin and NaTasha who loved, looked up to and admired their big brother. He graduated from New Kent High School and then joined the U.S. Army as a cook.



He met his wife-to-be in the Chow Line while serving his last tour of duty in Germany.



Richard met SGT Gail E. Horn in Germany and that's where they began their 39-year relationship. Richard and Gail married on November 26, 1982. Richard passed 4 days after their 38th anniversary.



Before they had children Richard went on to earn a degree from J. Sargeant Reynolds in Hotel and Restaurant Institutional Management.



Richard and Gail's union manifested 6 beautiful children. Shawn age 31, Seth age 27, Leah age 25, Jonah age 21, Rebekah age 19 and Sophia age 19. Richard worked very hard to provide for his large family that he adored. Richard experienced love in a whole new way when he became a grandpa to Jaxon, age 20 months and Gianna, age 6 months. These two children brought him so much joy!



Richard's family moved back to VA in 2003, to the Hampton Roads area, where Richard continued his employment with Chili's Bar and Grill. In 2008 Richard and Frank Parrish opened Bubba-N-Frank's Smokehouse BBQ in Carrollton.



Almost 13 years later, Bubba-N-Frank's has grown to 4 locations and all 6 of Bubba's children work in the family business.



Richard has worked for Domino's Pizza as a Manager, Chili's as a Manager and co-owner of BnF's. We don't know how to replace him; his knowledge, kindness, work ethic, determination, desire and professionalism. But we promise to do our best to continue his legacy and make him proud!



A celebration of Richard's life will be held at Victory Life Church, 1741 W Queen Street, Hampton on Saturday, December 5th at 1p. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Richard's name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).



Thank you to all of our family and friends who have shown us so much love during this extremely difficult time. We appreciate all of you and are grateful for your support.



