Richard Farrier Penberthy returned to home to his Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco Penberthy and Marion Roberts Penberthy and daughter, Melissa Penberthy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 ½ years, Ruth Ann Goehner Penberthy; sons Stratton (wife Shannon) and Matthew Penberthy; sisters Ann P. Allen and Sandra P. Gibbs (husband David); grandchildren T. Macallan Penberthy and S. Alexander Penberthy; and nieces, nephews and cousins. His best friend and ally, Robert T. Dietsche, will miss him also.
Richard, a graduate of the University of Michigan, was also an Eagle Scout, a U.S. Marine Sergeant, a Boy Scout Troop Leader and a business consultant. He and his wife also operated a restaurant equipment company in Wilmington, N.C. before retirement in Williamsburg, VA.
A volunteer for Colonial Williamsburg for over 15 years, he enjoyed telling ghost stories and taking tourist groups on day trips to Washington D.C. to tour major monuments and the Smithsonian Museum. Richard was also an active student with the Christopher Wren Association, he kept learning about new pieces of information for most of his life.
A Service of Joy will be held at the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 215 Richmond Road, Williamsburg on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00pm. The burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrance be sent to Michigan University Alzheimer's Disease Center, 2101 Commonwealth Blvd, Suite D, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020