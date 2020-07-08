On July 6, 2020 Richard Franklin South left this world to go on an everlasting hunting trip in the sky. The Lord has taken shine to the loving, caring and devotion of his child and called him home.



Richard, 80 of Pampa leaves behind a loving wife Frances Jean of 56 years, daughter Connie Birdsall (David) two granddaughters Jessica Conner (Forrest), Janice Whitley (Keith), two great granddaughters Olivia and Ellie Whitley, one great grandson Brenton Conner and a third great granddaughter on the way Bayleigh Conner and a beloved brother Willie "Billy" South (Nona).



His smile and humor will forever be carried on by those who had the pleasure of knowing him and the world is a brighter place because of him.



Richard served as the president of Pampa Hunt club for 44 years and was a member of Salem United Methodist church.



Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements there will be a viewing Wednesday, July 8, 6pm to 8pm and a graveside service at Salem United Methodist church Thursday, July 9, at 11 am.



The family ask that memorial donations be made to Salem United Methodist church and the Gloucester Volunteer Fire Department. The family would like to give their deepest appreciation to Riverside Walter Reed Hospice. (Sarah and Sam).



