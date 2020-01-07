Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
1952 - 2020
Richard G. Noë Obituary
Richard G. Noë, 67, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born September 4, 1952 in Wilmington, NC. Richard was raised in Georgia and attended East Rome High where he met his wife, Kathy. They both attended North Georgia College and were married in 1973. Richard joined the Air Force in 1975 and spent 14 years as part of the NATO AWACS group, living in Oklahoma, Germany, and Alaska. He then moved to Poquoson and spent 6 years working at Langley Air Force Base. He retired in 1995 from the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant with 20 years of service, and moved to Newport News. He started a second career working in IT as a Network Engineer, and worked as a Network Architect for the Army Training Support Center for 25 years. He loved watching his beloved Georgia Tech, and Atlanta Falcons play football. He was an avid speed reader, and never met a person that he couldn't beat in arm wrestling.

Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Noë and father, Theodore H. Noë, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy C. Noë; son, Preston Noë (Tanya) of Norfolk; grandchildren, Sterling Noë and Eliana Noë; brothers; Ted Noë of Rome, GA and Michael Noë of St. Cloud, FL; nieces and nephews, Megan Noë, Jason Noë, Dee Novo, April Maggiora, Allan Camp, and Brad Cochran; several great-nieces and nephews; and step-mother, Jeanne Noë of Laurel, MD.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at All Generations Church, 28 Harpersville Road, in Newport News. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 7, 2020
