Peninsula Funeral Home
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Richard H. Moss Jr. Obituary
Richard "Ric" H. Moss, Jr., 54, passed away on September 29, 2019, in Williamsburg, with his family by his side. He was a special person with a love for family, friends and animals, especially his goats.

Ric is preceded in death by his father, Richard H. Moss, Sr. He is survived by his mom, Carol A. Moss; sons, Richard H. Moss III and husband, Corey P. Hart, and Robert W. Moss; sister, Melinda M. Boerner and her husband, Sean; niece, Shannon Boerner; nephew, Mark Boerner; and special friend, Laymond North.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of his son, Robert Moss may be made to Children's Hospital of the Kings' Daughters.

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 2, 2019
