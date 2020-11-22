Our beloved father and grandfather, Richard H. Waters, "Papa", went home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2020. He was born January 23, 1929 in Burningtown, North Carolina to Dock and Nina Waters. One of seven children, he was the last remaining.
He left the mountains of N.C. at the age of 18 to join the Army/Air Force, and went to Korea and Japan, then Newfoundland where he met his wife, Betty. He proudly served our country for 26 years and was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Papa was cherished by his friends and family. His generous, humble, and positive spirit made him a joy to be around. He was everyone's "favorite", especially his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's. His life was a living testimony and roadmap for future generations, to serve God, love family, live selflessly, and laugh throughout life's journey.
Missing him now are his son, Bill Waters; daughter, Patsy Long (Tom); grandchildren, Erin Michael (Matt), Braden Long (Nina), Taylor Long (Sarah); his precious great-grandchildren, Hannah Michael, Brooks and Elliott Long, and Callen Long will miss his hugs and special surprises. He is also survived by his Newfoundland family, Milly and Ralph Day, Olive Crowley, Ella Crowley, George and Jean Crowley.
He joins his beloved wife, Betty; daughter-in-law, Cathy Waters; brother and sisters, Buster, Edith, Marie, Jo, Jane, and Betty; and brothers-in-law, Jack and Grayson Crowley in their Heavenly reunion.
Due to COVID restrictions, the family will celebrate his life in a private service. Memorials can be made to Liberty Baptist Church or The Multiple Sclerosis Association. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com
.