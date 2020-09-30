Richard Hammie "Tim" Timberlake Jr., 95, of Lanexa, VA went to be with his Lord and his loving wife September 26, 2020. Tim enjoyed cutting grass, being on the tractor, and was an avid Nascar fan, car lover, and a master mechanic. Mr. Timberlake was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Elise Walls Timberlake. He is survived by his son, Richard Hammie "Timmy" Timberlake, and his granddaughter, Kayla Marie Timberlake. There will be a walk through visitation from 4-8 PM Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA 23140. The funeral service will be conducted 11 AM Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the funeral home with burial following at Liberty Bapt. Church Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, please observe all necessary precautions. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
