Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
(804) 288-3013
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Henderson Howard


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Henderson Howard Obituary
Richard Henderson Howard 77, of Richmond, VA. passed away, October 1, 2019. He was born in Newport News, Virginia to Anne Henderson and John Morris Howard. Henderson, as he was best known, loved growing up on the James River, learning to fish and crab at a young age. Upon graduating Warwick High, he moved to Richmond. He is a graduate of The University of Richmond. Henderson worked as a scheduler and buyer for Reynolds Metals Company for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anne R. Howard and daughter, Elizabeth Allyn Howard; cousins, Helen Haley, Beth Cumming and Bettie Macon Pettyjohn . Henderson had a true respect for and love of animals. He was known to have a unique take on various subjects and he had a great sense of humor. He was a caring husband and father. He will be missed, dearly. There will not be a service. Memories and condolences may be shared at Woody Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to his favorite charity, Savethechimps.org
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woody Funeral Home Parham
Download Now