Richard Henderson Howard 77, of Richmond, VA. passed away, October 1, 2019. He was born in Newport News, Virginia to Anne Henderson and John Morris Howard. Henderson, as he was best known, loved growing up on the James River, learning to fish and crab at a young age. Upon graduating Warwick High, he moved to Richmond. He is a graduate of The University of Richmond. Henderson worked as a scheduler and buyer for Reynolds Metals Company for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anne R. Howard and daughter, Elizabeth Allyn Howard; cousins, Helen Haley, Beth Cumming and Bettie Macon Pettyjohn . Henderson had a true respect for and love of animals. He was known to have a unique take on various subjects and he had a great sense of humor. He was a caring husband and father. He will be missed, dearly. There will not be a service. Memories and condolences may be shared at Woody Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to his favorite charity, Savethechimps.org
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 6, 2019