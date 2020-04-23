|
|
Richard Howard Sadler, age 88, died at his beloved "Irvinville" home in Mathews, Virginia, on Friday, April 17, 2020.
He was born January 4, 1932, to the late Howard A. Sadler and Marguerite Richardson Sadler in the living room of their home in Moon, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Virginia Dare Hudgins Sadler, and his brother Jack Richardson Sadler (Brigadier General- USA Ret.). He is survived by his three nephews, James H. Sadler of Williamsburg, Virginia; Thomas R. Sadler (Nicole Messier) of Toano, Virginia; and John M. Sadler (Patrice Papalios Sadler) of Williamsburg and their two sons, Jack L. Sadler and Ian K. Sadler; his sister-in-law Roslyn Hudgins White of Washington, DC and Gwynn, VA; his niece Jennifer Lynne White (David Lowe) of Washington, DC; and his nephew Robert Tyler White (Annette Breingan) of San Francisco and their daughter Carolyn White; and many cousins and friends.
Richard graduated from Mathews High School in 1950, then attended Virginia Military Institute before transferring to the College of William & Mary. Following college, he served in the U.S. Air Force in England. He married Virginia Dare Hudgins on July 4, 1954, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Port Haywood.
Following his honorable discharge, Richard started working with Claiborne Miller at Mathews Insurance Agency in 1956. Richard became President of Mathews Insurance Agency in 1978, a title he would hold for the rest of his life.
He was a longtime faithful member of Central United Methodist Church and their Friendship Sunday School Class, as well as a member of Oriental Lodge #20 A.F. & A.M., the Mathews County Historical Society, American Legion Post #83, and Chesapeake Bay Circle of The King's Daughters. He was Grand Marshal of the 1999 Mathews Christmas Parade and served as Chairman of the Mathews Bank of America Board.
In addition to his beloved Mathews County, Richard loved automobiles and was an avid collector of vintage license plates and antique toy cars, in addition to owning a 1941 Plymouth. He and Virginia Dare enjoyed horse racing and attended The Preakness multiple times. They loved England and sailed aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 for visits there. One of their favorite pastimes was playing Rook with friends.
Richard was an extremely kind-hearted man, loving husband and uncle, successful businessman, and most of all a faithful servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He will be sorely missed. Due to the current Coronavirus crisis, Richard's family will be holding a small private burial ceremony. They will schedule as soon as possible another service in the future at which all of his loved ones and friends can honor and celebrate his life.
Contributions in honor of Richard Sadler may be made to Mathews Volunteer Rescue Squad at PO Box 723, Mathews, VA 23109; Central Methodist United Church at PO Box 297, Mathews, VA 23109; and the Mathews Community Foundation at PO Box 1037, Mathews, VA 23109.
Richard's family would like to give a special thanks to his caretakers for their years of dedicated and compassionate care. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 23, 2020