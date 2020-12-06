1/1
Richard (Rick) Hyatt
Richard Oliver Hyatt (61) lost his battle with cancer on November 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, PA. He was born In Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany to CW2 (Ret) Richard and Christine Hyatt, the second of six children. At age 18, he joined the U.S. Army and served his country in the Air Defense Artillery (ADA) at Ft Stewart, GA and the 82nd Airborne Division, 3/4 ADA Ft Bragg, NC. He was a carpenter and an avid guitar player. He is preceded in death by his sister Susan Edith Hyatt. He is survived by his parents; children, Richard Wesley Hyatt, Christie Hyatt Snow (Shaun), Susan Ashley Hyatt (partner, Chris); siblings, CW4 (Ret) Robert Hyatt, Sandra Fletcher, Terry Hyatt-Amabile (Joe), Kathy Hyatt Webster (Jeff); grandchildren, Richard "Camden" Snow, Liam Robb, Tucker Robb; nieces and nephew, Lauren Brinkley, Taylor Fletcher, Cody Fletcher. His best friend and partner, Mona Mitchell and his two fur babies, Tinker & Sphinx.

Due to COVID, a private service will be held at A.G. Horton Memorial Veteran Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.

Published in Daily Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
