Richard J. Doherty, 77, passed away on May 4, 2020. My brother did not want an obituary. Too bad, he is going to have one.



Richard was an engineer by education and hard work not social title. He didn't wear any gold, class ring or drive a fancy car. In fact when he died he was driving a 2002 minivan with over 200,000 miles; he would say, "It drives good." His faith in God was stronger than titanium.



Richard never wanted any notoriety or praise. For the majority of his 77 years he would help his family and others often before they would ask for help. He remained in the shadow of humility. Many people would come to me and tell stories of how Richard had helped him. He would get mad when I brought up these stories. I remember when my wife, Shirley, came home from the hospital with our first born. When we arrived home, there was Richard wearing a gentle smile in his car with pounds of cold cuts, cheese and deli bread. This was who he was.



He valued the power of prayer. He knew how hard the nuns of the Poor Clare Monastery prayed for the community. He thought this level of prayer required a lot of energy. Therefore he, through many years, provided the Monastery with thousands of dozen eggs and bananas. No big deal. There was only one thing I and my dog didn't understand. He did not like my dog.



He didn't say much but when he talked people listened. He was a natural writer as was his humor. He told me he was ready to go and then he died. To use his words given to another, "His birth was a good event." No more need to be said.



Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, in Hampton. 757-825-8070.



