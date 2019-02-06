Richard J. Guertin, (Col. ret.), 84, of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Rose Guertin and sister, Claudia Proxee.He served his country with dignity and honor as an Air Force Colonel for 27 years, he served in the Vietnam War, earning multiple decorations. During his time in the service, he became Master Navigator and also graduated from college with two Master's degrees. His hobbies included Nascar, golf, watching his favorite football team the Dallas Cowboys along with flying model airplanes. Richard is survived by his wife, Vera; son, Gregg Guertin; daughter, Gwyn Guertin; grandson, Chadd Molloy (wife, Leeron); and great-granddaughter, Cora Molloy.The visitation will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00am at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Virginia with the service to follow at 11:00am. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Richard's honor at the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 ( ) or The Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Road, Williamsburg, Virginia (www.heritagehumane.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary