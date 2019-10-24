Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Ware Episcopal Church
Richard John Zima, age 81, died unexpectedly at his home in Gloucester on October 22, 2019. Dick was a native of Cliffside Park, NJ, graduated from Teaneck High School Class of 1956 and voted "Best Build" by his classmates. He attended Fairleigh Dickinson University before beginning a long career with US Tobacco. He married Patricia O'Donnell of Cliffside Park NJ in 1961 and together they had three children. In 1993 following retirement, they moved to Gloucester and became active members of the community. Dick was a member and former Warden of Ware Episcopal Church, and as an animal lover, he served on the board and volunteered at Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society. Dick enjoyed family ski trips to Wintergreen, being outdoors with his dog Addie, boating on the North River, restoring an old boat, Fox News, and driving his Z3 convertible. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia, two daughters Michele (James), Suzanne (Eric) Son, Rick (Sue Ann), six grandchildren, and a brother Tom Zima. A funeral service conducted by the Reverend Dr. Kathleen V. Price will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Ware Episcopal Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In Dicks's memory in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061 – www.gmhumanesociety.org Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 24, 2019
