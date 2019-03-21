Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Flythe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard K. Flythe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard K. Flythe Obituary
Seaford, Va. - Richard Kent Flythe, 65, went home to his heavenly father Monday, March 18, 2019.Kent was a lifelong peninsula resident. He was a former owner and operator of a local sign company. He was a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved hunting and fishing, his family, his friends, and life. Kent will be dearly missed.He was preceded in death by his only son, Travis Merritt Flythe, He is survived by his daughters, Missy Leann Flythe and Kelly Morgan Flythe; their mother Susan Flythe; and was the proud granddad of 4 amazing grandsons, Travis, Ethan, Levi and Philip.A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Coastal Community Church, 101 Village Ave. Yorktown, VA. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA. Memorial donations may be made to Amory Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1026, Grafton VA. 23692.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now