Richard Keith Hogge Sr.
Richard Keith Hogge, Sr., age 70 died at his home in Gloucester Point on Tuesday May 26, 2020. Richard attended Gloucester High School and was a member of Providence Baptist Church; he was a construction worker in Toano and a lifelong Waterman. Parents Horace Waldon and Margret Lee Croswell Hogge, brother, Herman "Runt" Hogge, and brother-in-law Robert "Fatman" Tillage, Sr., preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Richard Keith Hogge, Jr., Joni Hogge (J. D. Artnz), Jerry Womack, Chris Womack, Sabrina Hogge (Potsey), Anthony Hogge (Shannon Mitchell), Fiance, Jacqueline Avery, twelve grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, Haven-Grace Morales, two sisters, Cynthia Tillage, Shelva Hogge, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday May 29, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A funeral service conducted by the Reverend Bill West will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 30, 2020 in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home with interment following the service in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the Pandemic mask are required and additional guidance will be given upon entering the parking area. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on May 28, 2020.
