Richard "Mickey" Kelly, a Veteran of the Vietnam War, departed this life on April 23, 2020 at his home in Surry, VA. He was born on July 22, 1938 to the late Richard Kelly and Doreatha Bage Kelly. He is survived by this wife of 38 years, Brenda Shears Kelly; a sister, Laura Loretta Kelly; an Uncle and Aunt; six children, Ronald Shears (Jacqueline), Andrew Leroy Jones (Ingrid), Donna Kelly Mason (Misclesar), Glen Henry Drew (Damaris), Victor Goodman and Doreatha Pierce (Christopher); one Brother-in-law (Ruffin Shears, Jr) and one Sister-in law (Helen Tyler Shears). Visitation will be at Poole's Funeral Home on Thursday, April 3oth, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Burial will take place at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia on May 1st.



