Richard L. Hunter (Dick) passed away June 21st, 2020 from complications after heart surgery. He was prepared to find peace in Heaven and await his family in the years ahead. It's hard to imagine anyone who enjoyed life and all the blessings that came his way more than Dick. He was always in good spirits and loved to be an entertaining presence around just about everyone. He was born in East Orange, NJ, December 28th, 1932, and along with Shirley his wonderful and loving wife of 62 years, lived in Aiken, SC, Idaho Falls, ID, and for the past 35 years Williamsburg, Va.
He had an undergraduate degree (AB) from Duke University and a graduate degree (MBA) from New York University. After many years of leadership positions in the nuclear fuels industry, Dick absolutely loved his second career as a university professor of management courses, along with administrative positions at Christopher Newport University. He retired in 2000 after 18 years of developing students to follow sound business skills. Along the way, he initiated a tax preparation business, known as Hunter Associates, and had a happy relationship with over 300 clients until selling the business in 2006.
Over the years he served as a regional campaign chairman for the United Way, served on the Boards of a major hospital in Idaho Falls and with Governor's Land Foundation in Williamsburg, and as a deacon and elder in his churches. Before being slowed down by prostate cancer, from which he recovered, Dick enjoyed golf-and was particularly happy to have gone to the Masters Golf Tournament along with Shirley every single year since 1981. He was pleased to have been able to share tickets over the years with family, neighbors, and friends. Dick was active in Methodist church youth groups growing up and always felt close to his Christian upbringing while serving in leadership positions in several churches over his entire life. In recent years, he and Shirley regularly attended services at the Williamsburg Community Chapel, and most recently at Eastside Church Williamsburg.
It would be difficult to find two people who took greater pleasure in traveling to Europe, the South Pacific, Mexico, Bermuda, the Caribbean, and all across this grand country (and especially Grand Teton National Park)-for years and years, long after many of their friends were content to slow down. Dick was always optimistic about almost everything in his life and expressed his thankfulness to God and country many times for his health and well-being, and his extraordinary good fortune to meet the love of his life, Shirley Pearman, in 1957 and share life together for 62 years.
Dick was predeceased by his parents Archibald and Ruth Hunter; a sister, Beryl Gorr of Palm Bay, Fl; and a best friend from childhood days, Jack Morel. He leaves behind in addition to Shirley, his special son Stephen, and wonderful daughter Susan; and two nephews, Tom and Geoff Gorr of Florida.
A chapel service and reception for friends at Nelsen Funeral Home is currently postponed due to COVID-19, please go to www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com for future updates. Memorial gifts may be made to School of Business, Christopher Newport University.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 27, 2020.