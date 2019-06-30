|
Richard Lee Matthias, age 79, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was a native of Beecher, IL and had been a resident of Gloucester for 27 years.
Richard was a veteran of the U. S. Army where he was a 1St Sergeant and was awarded numerous medals and honors while serving in Vietnam. He was a member of Apostles Lutheran Church in Gloucester. Other hobbies and interests included being a member of the Model A Club and the German Club of Gloucester.
Surviving members of his family include his wife of 36 years, Lieselotte Matthias; children, Beate, Charlie and Mike; three grandchildren, Karina, Samantha and Avery; a feline companion, Harley.
A memorial service celebrating Richard's life will be held on Monday afternoon, July 1, 2019 at 2:00 at Peninsula Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Judy Cobb.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA, 23601.
Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019