Richard Martin

Richard "Rick" Martin, 68, of Sacramento, CA passed away on July 16, 2020. He was born August 27, 1951 in Evergreen Park, IL to Harold and Ellen Martin (Doran). His father and his son, David, predeceased him. He is survived by his son, Steven; grandsons, Trevor and Tyler; his mother; and siblings, David (Debbie), Dan (Beverly), Linda (Joe Bound), Patricia (Kenton Meyers), Jim (Gail), Betty (Jim Callison), Bill (Marie), Mary (Randal Webb), Paul, and Barbara (Paul Shackleton), and their families. He attended St. Mel Catholic School (Fair Oaks, CA), and graduated from Jesuit High School in 1969. He worked in the Naval nuclear power program in Groton, CT for many years, and retired from the Navy in 1990. He then worked for government contractors, particularly in Norfolk, VA, and returned to Sacramento in 2017. Rick was deeply grateful to Dignity Health Heart & Vascular Institute of Greater Sacramento, the LVAD team, and Mercy General Hospital. Memorial donations may be made to Mercy Foundation for the benefit of the Institute and its LVAD program. North Sacramento Funeral Home is arranging interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store