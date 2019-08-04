|
|
Rick passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019. He was born August 4, 1955 to the late Richard Michael Gatz Sr. and Clara Ann Gatz. Rick was a Bethel High School and University of Pittsburgh graduate. He was an avid golfer, loved music, enjoyed a good tennis match and was a diehard Steelers fan. Rick was a voracious reader and was very knowledgeable in many areas. Rick never knew a stranger. He was a very kind person, always ready and willing to help with tools in hand. He could come up with solutions to any problem. If he didn't already know the answer, he would quickly do the research and figure it out.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Pamela Celeste Gatz; his triplet sons, Richard Michael Gatz III (Ricky), Robert Patrick Gatz (Bobby) and Don Joseph Gatz (Donny) of whom he was very proud; siblings whom he held dear, Margaret Ann Wheelock (Dee Dee), Robert Christopher Gatz Sr. and Sean Patrick Gatz Sr., as well as much loved in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 228 29th Street, Newport News, VA 23607, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton. Arrangements by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home.
Rick will be greatly missed by all who knew him as he was loved dearly.
Happy Heavenly Birthday Rick! You will be forever in our hearts!
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 4, 2019