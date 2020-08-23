1/1
Richard Stanley Williams
1949 - 2020
WILLIAMS, Richard Stanley, 71, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Newport News, Va., passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020, after a long battle with heart and kidney disease. He was born in Hampton, Va., on May 21, 1949. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Marion Williams. He is survived by Beverly, the love of his life, and her son Jeff; his sister Anita Thomas and her husband Billy; and his devoted niece, Amy Crawford and her husband Paul and their two daughters. Richard was a graduate of Hampton High School and Randolph Macon College. He went on to found Richard Williams Tax Service and successfully ran it until his death. He was also a former secretary/treasurer of James River Country Club and for many years worked at the Michelob Golf Championship at Kingsmill. Richard was an avid UVA sports fan and loved golf and fishing. He wishes to thank all of his loyal clients he served for many years. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. At Richard's request, no services will be held following cremation.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
