Sunday, August 9th, our family will gather to honor the life of our dear departed husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who passed from this Earth on October 22, 2019. As a family, we live life embracing the rivers, beaches and oceans. Today we will walk by the shore to say our final farewells…remembering just like the oceans, our love for him is everlasting and the waves of his soul will surround us forever.



