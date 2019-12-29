Home

Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Wesley Grove United Church of Christ
2308 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA
Richard W. Monroe, 51 went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019 following a long battle with multiple sclerosis. He was preceded in death by his father Cornelius A. Monroe, Sr. his mother, Marvis Bingham Monroe. He is survived by his siblings, two brothers Cornelius A. Monroe, Jr. (Mary), Mark Monroe, one sister Sandra Rassaw; two aunts, 7 nieces and nephews, a host of cousins and friends. A service of remembrance will be held at Wesley Grove United Church of Christ 2308 Roanoke Ave. Newport News, VA. 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 www.cookebros.com
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019
