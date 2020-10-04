1/1
Rick Vigenski
Cancer will dampen his mighty spirit no more. On October 2, 2020, Rick Vigenski passed away at the age of 66 after a 3 year battle with kidney cancer. He was surrounded and deeply loved by his family. Let it be known that he fought a brave fight.

Rick was born in Boston, MA and moved to Norfolk, VA in 1957. He attended Lake Taylor Middle and Booker T. Washington High Schools in Norfolk, VA. He graduated from Old Dominion University Cum Laude with a Bachelors degree in Fine Arts and worked as a graphic designer. However, his true passion was art and life. If asked of his most significant life achievements he would answer his marriage, children, grandchild and the ability to live creatively throughout his life.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years Joanne, who he met in high school. Together they enjoyed many adventures, three children, Melissa (Jon), Aaron (Marisa), and Liz (Eric), and one grandchild Stella. He is survived by his father Ralph "Ski" Vigenski, sister Michele Duncan, brother Mike Vigenski, all of whom were by his side up until his final moments. Along with the family already mentioned, Rick was blessed to be loved and encouraged by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbors throughout his too short life, but especially in his time of need. Rick was predeceased by his beloved mother Sheila Vigenski and brother-in-law Dale Duncan.

The family would like to extend our utmost gratitude to all of Joanne's Sentara work family who donated their personal time off to her so that she could spend many valued last days with Rick at home. She is forever grateful for your kindness and support.

Thank you to his hospice caregivers, angels on this earth, Nurse Lauri, Caregiver Frances, Social Worker Sherry, Chaplain Dohnne, Nurse Jamie, Caregiver Monique, and all the extraordinary staff at Sentara Hospice House. God Bless you all with the strength to continue your work. The world needs your compassion and servant hearts.

A gathering to honor Rick will be held on Friday October 9th at 5pm at Holloman-Brown Funeral Home, 8464 Tidewater Dr. Norfolk, VA 23518. Pastor Jesse Melendez will offer a prayer service at 6pm and there will be a reception to follow.

You fought like hell Dad, now rest in heaven. We pray that in the vastness of eternity, this feels like but a temporary separation.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
