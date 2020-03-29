Home

Rita Arnett West Obituary
Rita Arnett West passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday March 26,2020 at age 49. Rita was a lifelong resident of Hampton, she attended Bethel High School where she made many lifelong friendships. She was a free spirit and enjoyed spending time with family and friends haveing cookouts, going to concerts and hanging out she was a kind person who in the cloudiest of days would try to show sunshine. Rita was preceded in death by her grandparents Curtis and Carolyn Arnette of Hampton Her soulmate Bruce Ballard of Poquoson Her former husband and children's Father Charles Thomas West III of Yorktown She leaves to cherish her memory her children Charles Thomas West IV and Danielle Myree West Step Father and Mother Alex and Jeannie Arnette Harmon Father Donald Homer Johnson Sisters Carol Arnette, Michelle Veloso and Christina Phillips Great-aunt Ruth Ann Malcom Aunts Gay Arnette Watt, Martha Arnette Savage and Audrey Pryor also a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will love and miss her for eternity. Due to Mandates in our state concerning any social gatherings a memorial service will be held at a later date In lieu of flowers her children encourage donations to be made in her name for funeral arrangement to Peninsula Funeral Home (757)595-4424
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020
