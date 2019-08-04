|
Rita Mary Burns George walked toward the Lord on Thursday Aug 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends in Hampton Virginia.
Born in Gardiner, Me in 1931, Rita is the daughter of Bernard Francis Burns and Marion Irene Olson. After she graduated from Gardiner High School, Rita worked for a local telephone company and later a jewelry manufacturer. In 1952 Rita married John Joseph George of Waterville Maine and together they had four children. As a young family the George's moved with the Hasbro and Gillette Company from Maine to Connecticut, to Delaware, Rhode Island, Indiana, and Massachusetts until they retired to Clearwater Florida. Ultimately they settled in Hampton Virginia to be closer to their children.
A dedicated mother, wife, homemaker, and Catholic, Rita touched many lives with her humor and zest for life. She firmly believed "Laughter is the Best Medicine". Feisty and fun loving, Rita will be remembered for her love of music, books, fashion, cooking, and most importantly her love of family and friends.
Rita George was predeceased by her parents Bernard and Marion Burns, her siblings Kay Wyman, Priscilla Hopkins, and Bernard Burns Jr., her son John George Jr, and husband John George.
Rita is survived by her sister Nancy Farnsworth, her beloved children Laurie Toomey and husband Ed Toomey, Phillip George and wife Rhonda George, Diana George; grandchildren Melissa and Scott Martens, Danielle and David Edwards, Casey Toomey, Sydney, Sam, Johnny and Jason George; great grandchildren Bryndon, Brooke, Eddy, Rowan, and Isaac.
A private service will be held for family with a celebration of life to follow this fall.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 4, 2019