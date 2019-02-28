|
Rita C. McClenney quietly slipped away into eternal rest on February 22, 2019 after a short illness. She was born October 22, 1943 in Newport News, VA. Rita was the daughter of Rosa L. Wallace and the late James E. Wallace Sr. She graduated from George Washington Carver High School, class of 1962. She was a lifelong resident of Hampton, VA. where she retired from the US Postal Service. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melinda (Miki) McClenney; father, James E. Wallace, Sr.; sister, Betty Ann Hopkins; and nephew, Paul B. Sedgwick. She leaves to cherish loving memories her mother, Rosa L. Wallace; daughters, Monica L. Martinez, Veronica Y. Patterson, Tanya M. Tatum and their father Julian McClenney; siblings, James E. Wallace Jr. , Cynthia Adams, and Tina Wallace, four grandchildren, Brandon, Takasha, Caleb, and Raven; Two great grandchildren, Briona and Kamari, a close family member Michael and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. A celebration of life service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First United Church of Christ, 1017 Todds Lane, Hampton. Viewing Friday 3 to 7 p.m. at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 28, 2019