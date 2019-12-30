Home

LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Rita Edmiston
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
Visitation
Following Services
Smithfield Baptist Church
100 Wainwright Dr
Smithfield, VA
Rita Darden Edmiston


1931 - 2019
Rita Darden Edmiston Obituary
Rita Virginia Turner Darden Edmiston, 88 of Isle of Wight County, passed away, peacefully with her children by her side, on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William Henry Turner and Elma Darden Turner. She is survived by her daughter, Lynda D. Jordan (Glen); sons, William Randolph Darden and Larry T. Darden (Lisa); ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Curtis Lee Darden, Sr, a son Curtis Lee Darden, Jr., and her second husband of 45 years, Charles Edward Edmiston. She was a member of Uzzell's United Methodist Church, and was loved by her family and friends. Her house was always open and people enjoyed stopping by to visit, drink coffee, play games and having fun. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, 5 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. The family will receive friends following the service in the family life center at Smithfield Baptist Church, 100 Wainwright Dr, Smithfield. The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers at Northampton Convalescent of Hampton, Spring Arbor of Williamsburg and the Hospice House of Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donation be made to the Hospice House of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Pkwy, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 30, 2019
