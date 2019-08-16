|
|
Rita Dorn Merritt Blanks Foster, 86, a resident of Patriots Colony in Williamsburg, VA, died August 12, 2019 at Patriots Colony.
She was born Rita Margaret Dorn in Winona, MN to Herbert and Katherine Dorn and later moved with her family to Lincoln, NE. She graduated from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and was elected to Beta Gamma Sigma, Business Administration Honorary Society.
Following graduation, she became a stewardess with United Airlines until her marriage. She entered civil service at Ft. Eustis, VA, retiring in 1988, at which time she was the Chief, Mgt. Div., Resource Mgt. Directorate of the Army Training Support Center. She held many positions at Ft. Eustis and the Pentagon. During her career, she served as the Ft. Eustis Federal Women's Program Mgr., member of the Board of Directors of the Ft. Eustis Fed. Credit Union, the Army Transportation Museum Foundation, the VA Peninsula Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, and many other organizations.
Mrs. Foster received many awards and acknowledgements of her service, including the US Army Commander's Award for Civilian Service with medal, twice. She was listed in Who's Who in the South and Southwest, with reference listings in Who's Who in America. She was published at various times in the Armed Forces Comptroller, the Chesapeake Bay Magazine, and several newspapers.
She is survived by her three children, Maury L. Merritt and Keith A. Merritt of Williamsburg, and Karen J. Merritt of Edgewood, NM and her sister, Marion Dorn Kubisz of San Jose, CA. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Perry G. Foster, Jr., and Walter A. (Dick) Blanks, and former husband, Ralph W. Merritt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, August 22 from 12 PM to 1 PM at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg, VA. Visiting will be held one hour prior. Private interment will take place at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 16, 2019