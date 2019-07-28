|
|
Rita was born in Karlsruhe, Germany 80 years ago during WWII. In 1959 she met, fell in love, and married a young soldier. She came to the United States in 1963 where she traveled from coast to coast with her husband and children before settling down in Newport News, VA in 1969. She was a beloved wife and mother who always put her family first. She was a friend and confidant to all she knew.
Rita was predeceased by her daughter, Silvia; son, James; and granddaughter, Shannon. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Reinshagen; son, Horst Reinshagen; daughter, Nancy Hypes; grandchildren, Sean, Horst, Stephanie, Jimmy, Jr. and great grandson, Thomas.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home with visitation to follow. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 28, 2019