Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Reinshagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita E. Reinshagen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita E. Reinshagen Obituary
Rita was born in Karlsruhe, Germany 80 years ago during WWII. In 1959 she met, fell in love, and married a young soldier. She came to the United States in 1963 where she traveled from coast to coast with her husband and children before settling down in Newport News, VA in 1969. She was a beloved wife and mother who always put her family first. She was a friend and confidant to all she knew.

Rita was predeceased by her daughter, Silvia; son, James; and granddaughter, Shannon. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Reinshagen; son, Horst Reinshagen; daughter, Nancy Hypes; grandchildren, Sean, Horst, Stephanie, Jimmy, Jr. and great grandson, Thomas.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home with visitation to follow. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now