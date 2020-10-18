Our beloved mother, Rita R. Evitts, 80, passed away on October 13, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born in Heilbronn, Germany during a very turbulent time in the world. Rita met her future husband, an American GI in Germany, 20 years later.
They married and were eventually stationed back in the United States. Once here, she embraced her new life and quickly took action to acquire her U.S. citizenship. Rita was proud of her status as an American citizen and cherished her ability to vote, but never lost her ties to her homeland. As an Army wife, she traveled the world with her husband and family, making her home wherever the Army took her.
She was an avid bowler and participated in leagues wherever she was. In fact, she continued to bowl until she was no longer able. Rita was an active member of the Tidewater German American Society and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post #368. She made many lifelong friends through her associations. Rita loved to dance, travel, and socialize with friends and family. Rita was a long-time member of Reformation Lutheran Church.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 42 years, Master Sergeant Grafton F. Evitts, U.S. Army (Ret). She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Gillroy (Patrick) and Heidi Olson (John); eight grandchildren Denise, Meghan, Alex, Audrey, Patrick, Shelby, John, and Erin; and four great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous loving friends.
The family would like to express a special thanks to her caregiver and hospice nurses. Memorial donations may be made in Rita's memory to the ALS Association (www.donate.als.org
).
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. Facial masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.