Mrs. Rita Sidwell O'Donnell, wife of Lt. Col. Bernard Joseph O'Donnell, passed away Wednesday morning, February 19,2020 in Dallas, Texas. She is survived by three sons, Bernard Michael, Paul Robert, and Philip John, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. She will be buried next to her beloved husband in Williamsburg, Va. She was 98.
Mrs. O'Donnell was born in Southampton, England, May 13 ,1921. She met her husband, an American Army officer stationed in England during WWII, in a romance made for Hollywood. She moved to the US in 1947. Over the next 20 years she lived in New York City, Chicago, Oakland CA, Honolulu, and finally Newport News, Va. where she resided for 55 years. She spent 20 years with Colonial Williamsburg as a hostess and hostess supervisor, where her English accent complemented the historic buildings that she knew so well; a knowledge she shared with many visiting dignitaries.
She will be missed by many. Particularly those grandchildren who attended "grandmother's school of etiquette". She was indeed an English lady!
Services will be held at Bruton Parish Church, Williamsburg Va. at 11:30am on March 7th with a viewing from 10:45 to 11:15.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. O'Donnell has requested a donation in her name to the . (support.woundedwarriorproject.org)
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 29, 2020