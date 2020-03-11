|
|
Roamie Clements West age 80 of Hayes, passed away peacefully with his family next to him on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. He was a great lover of music and an accomplished guitar player; also fishing and golfing with his son Richard and spending time with his family was what he enjoyed most. Parents Leon and Lucille West and his wife Sandra West preceded him in death. He is survived by his son Richard and wife Nikki, grandchildren Taylor Nicole and Torianna Leigh, as well as extended family members and friends Phyllis Christensen and Jeffrey Edwards. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6:00 until 7:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home. A funeral service conducted by the Reverend Bill West will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 13, 2020, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home, followed by interment at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Our family would like to thank Heron Cove and the staff for their care. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 11, 2020