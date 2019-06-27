Robert A. Felberg, 87, of Williamsburg, passed away on June 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marian and Julius Felberg; and sister. Robert served in the United States Air Force for four years. Following his service, he became an Equipment Specialist for the United States Government.



He enjoyed Colonial Virginia, sailing, photography and reading. He was an avid and dedicated member of an aeronautics club where he built and flew model airplanes.



Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Felberg; son, Rob Felberg; adopted daughter Denise Felberg; granddaughter, Amy Hayden; great-grandson, Cooper Hayden; and the family pet, Rosie.



The family would also like to thank Sandy and Bert Hebb, Nancy Riesbeck, and F.H.R.B.C. members for their continuing support and prayers.



A service will be held on Friday, June 28th at 11am at Fox Hill Road Baptist Church, 335 Fox Hill Rd., Hampton, VA 23669. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Fox Hill Road Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary