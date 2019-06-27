Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Fox Hill Road Baptist Church,
335 Fox Hill Rd.,
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Felberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Felberg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert A. Felberg Obituary
Robert A. Felberg, 87, of Williamsburg, passed away on June 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marian and Julius Felberg; and sister. Robert served in the United States Air Force for four years. Following his service, he became an Equipment Specialist for the United States Government.

He enjoyed Colonial Virginia, sailing, photography and reading. He was an avid and dedicated member of an aeronautics club where he built and flew model airplanes.

Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Felberg; son, Rob Felberg; adopted daughter Denise Felberg; granddaughter, Amy Hayden; great-grandson, Cooper Hayden; and the family pet, Rosie.

The family would also like to thank Sandy and Bert Hebb, Nancy Riesbeck, and F.H.R.B.C. members for their continuing support and prayers.

A service will be held on Friday, June 28th at 11am at Fox Hill Road Baptist Church, 335 Fox Hill Rd., Hampton, VA 23669. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Fox Hill Road Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now